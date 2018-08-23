David Roddy wasn't the first Class of 2019 prospect in Minnesota to receive a basketball scholarship offer from the home state program. In fact, the 6-foot-5, 250-pound Breck School power forward didn't pick up serious major conference interest until this summer, but Roddy now has three Big Ten offers, including the Gophers.

Roddy is the first in-state 2019 target to schedule an official visit with Minnesota. He plans to visit the U from Sept. 14-16, while also setting up officials with Colorado State on Sept. 8 and Northwestern on Oct. 13.

"I definitely used that as motivation," Roddy said on the late Power Five offers in basketball. "I tried not to pay attention, but when other people mentioned it or talked about it that added fuel to the fire. There must've been a reason why they had no interest at first, so I kept my nose to the ground and worked. ... I stayed humble, kept working and it paid off."

MARCUS FULLER