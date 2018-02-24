Part of Breck's winning formula is depth and rolling multiple lines. The Mustangs had five different goal scorers in their semifinal victory after six different players scored in their quarterfinal.

"It was nice to see the theme continue," coach Ronda Engelhardt said.

The Mustangs defeated unseeded Proctor/Hermantown 6-0 in the first Class 1A semifinal Friday afternoon at Xcel Energy Center and will return to the championship game for the first time since they won the title in 2012. Freshman defenseman Emily Zumwinkle scored twice and added an assist.

Sophomore Ashley Halverson and eighth-grader Shae Messner scored as part of a three-goal second period. Messner, who scored off her own rebound, said the timing of the goal at state is "just icing on the cake."

"I was aiming for five-hole, but it bounced off the goalie," Messner said.

Sophomore Olivia Mobley and senior Luci McGlynn each scored their third goals of the tournament in the third period. Each also had two assists.

Breck seventh-grader Uma Corniea got her third shutout with nine saves. The Mustangs (18-10-1) outshot the Mirage 44-9. The Mustangs also shut out the Mirage 3-0 in December.

"We weren't making the smart hockey plays that we usually do," said senior defenseman Kennedy Halverson of the Mirage (17-13). "They were just kind of reading what we were doing, and they knew what was going to happen before we did it."

