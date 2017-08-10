Knocking off a bank in broad daylight is a risky enough proposition. Picking one that’s across the street from a police station is another matter altogether.

Minneapolis police say a man did just that Wednesday afternoon, walking into the Wells Fargo branch at 3030 Nicollet Avenue at 2:32 p.m. The bank sits across the corner from 5th Precinct headquarters, with less than 300 feet separating the two buildings.

The suspect approached one of the tellers and produced a note demanding money, police reported. He received an undisclosed sum and fled the store.

The FBI was notified and police detectives continue to investigate.

Authorities so far haven’t released a description of the suspect, but say he may have also tried to rob another bank minutes before he stepped foot inside the Wells Fargo.

Someone tried to rob the Sunrise Bank at 2100 S. Blaisdell Avenue — just over a mile from the Wells Fargo — about 2:21 p.m., police say. The suspected robber fled the scene in a vehicle without getting any money, but left behind a tool bag, according to police.