Brandon Zylstra’s path to the Vikings
2011: Graduated from New London-Spicer High School
2012: Played one year at Augustana University (S.D.)
2013-15: Played three years at Concordia College in Moorhead
2016: Went undrafted, signed with Edmonton Eskimos in CFL
2017: Led the CFL with 1,687 receiving yards
2018: Signed with the Vikings
