Brandon Zylstra’s path to the Vikings

2011: Graduated from New London-Spicer High School

2012: Played one year at Augustana University (S.D.)

2013-15: Played three years at Concordia College in Moorhead

2016: Went undrafted, signed with Edmonton Eskimos in CFL

2017: Led the CFL with 1,687 receiving yards

2018: Signed with the Vikings