Beloved Brandi Carlile will be back at the Basilica Block Party. She and Walk the Moon are the headliners for the 23rd annual fundraiser for the Basilica of St. Mary on July 7-8 on the basilica grounds in downtown Minneapolis.

Carlile, the big-voiced Twin Cities favorite who is played on a wide range of local radio stations, returns to the block party’s main stage a night before Walk the Moon, those Cincinnati hit-makers, tells fans to “Shut Up and Dance.”

The Shins, the Albuquerque indie heroes who just dropped their first album in five years, and Awolnation, Aaron Bruno’s eclectic rockers, will headline the church stage.

The main stage lineup also includes Needtobreathe, Gavin DeGraw, John Paul White, the Roosevelts, Ben Rector and Julia Brennan.

Other acts booked for the church stage are Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Walk Off the Earth, Cobi and Enemy Plane.

The local stage will feature Night Moves, Nooky Jones, Nick Jordan, Jaedyn James & the Hunger, Jackson & the Roosters and J.S. Ondara.

General admission tickets -- $55 for one night, $100 for both nights -- will go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday at basilicablockparty.org, etix.com and 800-514-3849. Prices increase on June 1.

The block party helps fund the $9.5 million restoration of the Basilica of St. Mary and the church’s outreach program.