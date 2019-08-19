The Current's Music on-a-Stick with Brandi Carlile

After thrilling with three shows at the State Theatre last fall and then grabbing three Grammys this winter, Americana star Carlile is back to play a big gig in her biggest market. Carlile's "By the Way, I Forgive You" was not only her best album but one of the best of 2018. As part of 89.3 the Current's annual Music on a Stick bill at the grandstand, this show will feature gospel-pop icon Mavis Staples, the spirited Rock Hall of Famer who is still making new music about social issues, and Americana newcomer Savannah Conley. Tickets limited. (6:30 p.m. Aug. 31, grandstand, $51-$76, 1-800-514-3849.)

JON BREAM