The Fillmore Minneapolis didn’t call on any Minnesota-connected big names, like Bob Dylan or Lizzo, to inauguarate the first built-from-the ground-up new music club in memory.

The swanky, chandelier-festooned Fillmore Minneapolis — part of the all-powerful Live Nation portfolio — tapped Brandi Carlile, the hard-to-classify singer-songwriter from outside Seattle who called the Twin Cities her biggest market long before she became a Grammy-grabbing star last year.

Carlile does big events in Minnesota, like New Year’s Eve, kicking off a new tour and opening a ballyhooed new music hall.

For this big event, Carlile played it small, opting Wednesday for an all-acoustic performance accompanied only by “the Twins,” namely identical brothers Phil and Tim Hanseroth, the bassist and guitarist who have been with her for 20 years.

At the Fillmore, it was a Brandi Carlile that the Twin Cities hadn’t fully experienced before except for maybe a song or two in a concert.

Carlile was certainly giddier at the Minnesota State Fair grandstand last year. She was easily more personal years ago at St. Catherine University when her Waubun, Minn.-based Uncle Sonny, who had schooled her on country music, was in the audience. But she was never more relaxed — and more rewarding — than Wednesday at the Fillmore. She was the perfect combination of warmth, richness and let-your-hair-down ease without either overplaying or underestimating the significance of the night.

Brandi Carlile performed at the Fillmore Minneapolis in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

Carlile hit the stage with the gigantic grin, doffed her hat and flashed two thumbs up. “Yeaaaa,” she declared. “Now this just feels right to me.” That was before she sang a note. Midway in her 110-minute set, she praised the sound of the room and, at show’s end, she concluded, “We’ve been coming to town for 20 years. We’re so proud to open the brand-new Fillmore.”

Even with limited instrumentation, Carlile and the Twins had no problem displaying the many colors in their palette — folk, country, pop, Americana, Joni Mitchell, a cappella, gorgeous harmonies, near-yodel, a taste of politics. About the only thing missing was a rockin’ nod to Elton John, one of Carlile’s heroes whom she often salutes.

On Wednesday, Carlile, 39, acknowledged one of her recent triumphs, collaborating with Tanya Tucker on the Grammy-winning comeback “Bring My Flowers Now,” which they cowrote. Carlile performed it solo on piano at the Fillmore, filling it with a mid-life angst compared to Tucker’s weathered validictory reading. Carlile also offered her own foray into mainstream country, “Highwomen,” a song about important women in history, done by the supergroup of the same name (also featuring Maren Morris, Amanda Shires and Natalie Hemby).

Carlile tipped her hat to Mitchell in song and story. She gracefully interpreted the wintery “River” at the piano and talked about going to have tea with Mitchell recently and playing her idol a song by Courtney Marie Andrews, Carlile’s opening act at the Fillmore. Andrews then joined Carlile to trade vocals on the former’s “May Your Kindness Remain.”

Carlile was kind to several individual concertgoers, especially front-row fan Savannah who was celebrating her ninth birthday (she earned “Happy Birthday” song and a Carlile guitar pick).

It’s in song, though, where Carlile brings pure emotionalism with her luxurious, cascading voice, notably on the potent “Turpentine,” the epic “The Joke,” the empowering “Highwomen” and the surging encore “Pride and Joy.”

When it was over, Carlile held up one finger. “First night!” she roared. She’ll be back again on Thursday and Friday with her full band at the Fillmore.