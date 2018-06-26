Brad Parsons is the new Department of Natural Resources fisheries chief.

DNR Commissioner Tom Landwehr announced the appointment late Tuesday morning. Parsons, currently head of fisheries in the DNR central region, is a 31 year agency veteran who replaces Don Pereira, who retired.

"Brad brings a breadth of valuable experience to this important job,'' Landwehr said. "His years working his way up as a researcher in the field and then serving as regional fisheries manager will help us manage the state's fisheries in ways that positively serve citizens, natural resources and local economies.''

As central region fisheries manager, Parsons has been charged recently with overseeing the co-management of Mille Lacs with eight Chippewa bands. The St. Croix and Mississippi rivers are also in his region.

The DNR annual fisheries budget is $34 million, and the section has 286 full-time and part-time employees.

Parsons is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, and holds an advanced fisheries degree from the University of Wyoming. He lives in St. Paul Park.

He takes over as fisheries chief Wednesday, July 25.