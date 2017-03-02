



The Gophers ride a seven-game winning streak into their home regular-season finale Thursday night against Nebraska. If they’re able to finish the Big Ten schedule with two more wins and perform well in the conference tournament, they should expect one of the NCAA tournament's No. 4 seeds according to some bracketologists.

In the latest round of Bracketology, the Gophers are seeded from No. 4 to No. 7.

Despite defeating previously ranked Maryland on the road last week, the Gophers are unranked with a 22-7 overall record, 10-6 and in fourth place in the Big Ten.

Bracketology looks more favorably upon the Gophers.

Jerry Palm of CBS Sports has the Gophers seeded No. 5 in the South Region and opening the tournament against No. 12 UNC Wilmington. No. 4 Florida and No. 13 Akron round out the field in Orlando.

USA Today has the No. 5 Gophers facing the winner of a play-in game between USC and Wichita State for the No. 12 seed in the East Region. No. 4 Virginia and No. 13 Monmouth complete the field headed for Buffalo, N.Y.

Sports Illustrated’s Michael Beller argues the Gophers could possibly enter the NCAA tournament as the highest seed from the Big Ten. In his latest Bracketology, though, he has the Gophers as No. 5 seed facing off against No. 12 Princeton in the West Region. No. 4 Duke and No. 13 UT-Arlington, who the Gophers already beat this season, complete the field in Orlando.

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi also has the Gophers playing the winner of a play-in game, but as the East Region’s No. 6 seed. The Gophers would face the winner of USC and Xavier playing for the No. 11 seed. No. 3 Duke and No. 14 Winthrop round out the field headed for Greenville, N.C.

SB Nation has the Gophers seeded the highest in any Bracketology at No. 4 in the Midwest Region. They would open the tournament against No. 13 Oakland in Milwaukee. No. 5 Virginia and No. 12 UNC Wilmington round out the field.

College Sports Madness has the Gophers seeded the lowest at No. 7 in the East Region. They’re paired against No. 10 Arkansas, but the possible Round of 32 matchup is very intriguing. No. 2 Louisville, coached by Rick Pitino the father of Gophers coach Richard Pitino, and No. 15 UT-Arlington complete the field headed for Indianapolis. If the Gophers and Louisville advance past the first round, it would set up an exciting father-son showdown.