SCHEDULE
At University of Minnesota's Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center
CLASS 2A
Thursday
• Diving preliminaries, 6 pm
Friday
• Swimming preliminaries, 6 pm
Saturday
• Swimming & diving ﬁnals, 6 pm
CLASS 1A
Thursday
• Diving preliminaries, noon
Friday
• Swimming preliminaries, noon
Saturday
• Swimming & diving ﬁnals, 11 am
More From Sports
Gophers
Top 25 Capsules
Trevon Bluiett scored 23 points in his final game at the Cintas Center, and No. 3 Xavier never trailed while beating Providence 84-74 on Wednesday night, clinching at least a share of its first Big East championship.
Gophers
Martin helps No. 21 Nevada rout UNLV 101-75
Even though Nevada clinched the Mountain West Conference regular-season title on an off night Tuesday, they still had revenge on their minds against UNLV.
Golf
Broken tooth fails to stop Danielle Kang in Singapore
Danielle Kang recovered from a bizarre mishap that left her nursing a broken tooth to be among the leaders on the opening day of the…
Wolves
Rockets start fast, beat Clippers 105-92 for 14th straight
The Houston Rockets really didn't need an exclamation point to their dominating first quarter Wednesday night. James Harden provided one anyway.
Wild
Gilmour's goal in OT lifts Rangers to 6-5 win over Canucks
After enduring a long losing streak, goaltender Henrik Lundqvist didn't much care how the New York Rangers won a hockey game.
