SCHEDULE

At University of Minnesota's Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center

CLASS 2A

Thursday

• Diving preliminaries, 6 pm

Friday

• Swimming preliminaries, 6 pm

Saturday

• Swimming & diving ﬁnals, 6 pm

CLASS 1A

Thursday

• Diving preliminaries, noon

Friday

• Swimming preliminaries, noon

Saturday

• Swimming & diving ﬁnals, 11 am