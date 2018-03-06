PREPS BOYS’ HOCKEY STATE TOURNAMENT

All games at Xcel Energy Center unless noted

CLASS 2A

Thursday • Quarterfinals

• Edina vs. Lakeville North, 11 am

• Duluth East vs. St. Michael-Albertville, 1 pm

• Hill-Murray vs. Minnetonka, 6 pm

• Centennial vs. St. Thomas Academy, 8 pm

Friday • Semifinals

• Quarterfinal winners, 6 pm

• Quarterfinal winners, 8 pm

Consolation semifinals

Mariucci Arena

• Quarterfinal losers, 10 am

• Quarterfinal losers, noon

Saturday • Championship

• Semifinal winners, 7 pm

Third place

• Semifinal losers, 4 pm

Fifth place

at Mariucci Arena

• Consolation semifinal winners, noon

CLASS 1A

Wednesday • Quarterfinals

• Mahtomedi vs. Mankato East/Loyola, 11 am

• Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato vs. Orono, 1 pm

• Hermantown vs. Monticello/Maple Lake, 6 pm

• Alexandria vs. Thief River Falls, 8 pm

Thursday • Consolation semifinals

at Mariucci Arena

• Quarterfinal losers, 10 am

• Quarterfinal losers, noon

Friday • Semifinals

• Quarterfinal winners, 11 am

• Quarterfinal winners, 1 pm

Saturday • Championship

• Semifinal winners, noon

Third place

• Semifinal losers, 9 am

Fifth place

at Mariucci Arena

• Consolation semifinal winners, 10 am