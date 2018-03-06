PREPS BOYS’ HOCKEY STATE TOURNAMENT
All games at Xcel Energy Center unless noted
CLASS 2A
Thursday • Quarterfinals
• Edina vs. Lakeville North, 11 am
• Duluth East vs. St. Michael-Albertville, 1 pm
• Hill-Murray vs. Minnetonka, 6 pm
• Centennial vs. St. Thomas Academy, 8 pm
Friday • Semifinals
• Quarterfinal winners, 6 pm
• Quarterfinal winners, 8 pm
Consolation semifinals
Mariucci Arena
• Quarterfinal losers, 10 am
• Quarterfinal losers, noon
Saturday • Championship
• Semifinal winners, 7 pm
Third place
• Semifinal losers, 4 pm
Fifth place
at Mariucci Arena
• Consolation semifinal winners, noon
CLASS 1A
Wednesday • Quarterfinals
• Mahtomedi vs. Mankato East/Loyola, 11 am
• Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato vs. Orono, 1 pm
• Hermantown vs. Monticello/Maple Lake, 6 pm
• Alexandria vs. Thief River Falls, 8 pm
Thursday • Consolation semifinals
at Mariucci Arena
• Quarterfinal losers, 10 am
• Quarterfinal losers, noon
Friday • Semifinals
• Quarterfinal winners, 11 am
• Quarterfinal winners, 1 pm
Saturday • Championship
• Semifinal winners, noon
Third place
• Semifinal losers, 9 am
Fifth place
at Mariucci Arena
• Consolation semifinal winners, 10 am
