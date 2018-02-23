Johnny Sorenson scored with 23.9 seconds left to give fifth-seeded St. Louis Park a 2-1 victory over fourth-seeded Benilde-St. Margaret’s in the quarterfinal round of Class 2A, Section 6 boys’ hockey playoffs on Thursday night.

William Pinney stopped 27 shots for the Orioles, who got a goal from Riley Dvorak on a second-period power play.

Jett Johnson got the Knights on the board first 4 minutes, 31 seconds into the game. Carson Limesand finished with 30 saves for Benilde-St. Margaret’s.

Lakeville South 3, Rochester Mayo 2 (2OT): Adam Harvey scored in the second overtime to give the third-seeded Cougars a victory over the sixth-seeded Spartans in the Class 2A, Section 1 quarterfinals. Mayo jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period, but Zack Oelrich scored for the Cougars late in the second period before Cade Ahrenholz tied it with 9:47 left in the third.

Chaska 5, Eden Prairie 4 (OT): Blaine Warnert, who sat out much of the season because of a back injury, had three goals and two assists, including the overtime goal that sent the fifth-seeded Hawks (18-8) past the fourth-seeded Eagles (10-15-2) in the Class 2A, Section 2 quarterfinals. Warnert’s second goal gave Chaska a lead at 12:37 of the third period, but Eden Prairie tied it 2:25 later on an unassisted goal by Chris Konin.

Prior Lake 5, New Prague 3: Jackson Jutting had two goals and two assists and the third-seeded Lakers scored three second-period goals to beat the sixth-seeded Trojans in the Class 2A, Section 2 quarterfinals. Preston Underhill had two goals and an assist, Charlie Kashmark had three assists and Curt Murphy scored a goal for Prior Lake. Collin Dorzinski made 26 saves for New Prague.

Eastview 5, Bloomington Jefferson 4: Nate Bordson scored 3:44 into the third period and the second-seeded Lightning beat the seventh-seeded Jaguars in Class 2A, Section 3. Bordson also had two assists. Zach Anderson had two goals and an assist, and Ryan Quaintance had a goal and an assist. Tristan Larson had two goals and an assist and Evan Redepenning made 28 saves for Jefferson.

Simley 5, Minnehaha Academy 4: The third-seeded Spartans scored three goals in a 1:50 span in the third period vs. the sixth-seeded Redhawks in the Class 1A, Section 4 quarterfinals. Jamie Warrick and Robby Watson each had two goals and an assist for the Spartans, while Konnor Carlson had two assists, Noah Roitman scored a goal and James Roye made 30 saves. The Redhawks’ Corey Hendrickson finished with 32 saves.

Chisago Lakes 3, Princeton 1: Thomas Overgaard scored two goals in the third period to lead the fifth-seeded Wildcats past the fourth-seeded Tigers in the Class 1A, Section 5 quarterfinals.