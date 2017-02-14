The Minnesota Boys’ Basketball Coaches Association (MBCA) announced Monday the creation of the McDonald Award to recognize the top senior basketball player in Minnesota.

The award, named for Bob McDonald, the legendary boys’ coach who amassed 1,012 victories and won three Class 1A state championships in 59 years at Chisholm High School, will given for the first time following the 2017-18 season.

In a news release, the MBCA said the award will be based on such factors as “strength of character, contributing to a team effort, excelling on both offense and defense and performance over the course of the entire season.”

Further, the MBCA said the goal of the award is to be considered the “top award that a high school basketball player in Minnesota can receive.”

The Star Tribune reached out to members of the MBCA Executive Committee for comment but were unable to make contact.

The creation of the McDonald Award came only days after Ken Lien, owner and chairman of the Minnesota Mr. Basketball Award, came under fire for a series of objectionable tweets and retweets regarding blacks and Muslims.

Lien offered an apology on Saturday in an interview and has since disabled his Twitter and Facebook accounts.

The MBCA backed Henry Sibley boys’ coach John Carrier after he posted a tweet critical of Lien’s comments.

Carrier, in a tweet posted Monday night about the new award, said he “could not be more proud of our association. And no better man to name it after.’’