A 5-year-old boy who was thrown over a third-floor railing at the Mall of America Friday is "continuing to fight" after a good night's sleep, a family friend said Sunday afternoon.

Noah Hanneman, a family friend who started a GoFundMe page for the boy, whose first name is Landen, posted the following update:

"We are all completely overwhelmed with the love and support that has come our way during this tragic time. The family has asked for continued privacy during this time, but we want to keep everybody updated to how Landen is doing. He had a peaceful sleep and is still continuing to fight his courageous battle, he's a strong survivor! No other significant updates at this time, but please continue to keep him in your prayers."

Landen is being treated Children's Hospital Minneapolis. His GoFundMe page had raised almost $425,000 by early Sunday afternoon. His parents have requested privacy.

Bloomington police have said they don't believe the suspect knew the family or the boy.

After fleeing the chaotic scene at the mall, Emmanuel Deshawn Aranda, 24, who has a history of mental health problems, was taken into custody at the mall's transit station. He is being held in the Hennepin County jail on suspicion of attempted murder. Charges are expected by noon Monday, authorities said.

Aranda had caused problems at the mall in the past and was twice ordered to stay away from the shopping center.