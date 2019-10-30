A 2-year-old boy who wound up in a pond on a Brooklyn Park golf course died several weeks later from drowning, authorities said Wednesday.

Isaac Fadeyibi was located in the water near the eighth green on Edinburgh USA golf course late in the morning of Sept. 25 and died on Oct. 20 at Children’s Minneapolis hospital, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Isaac had been reported to police earlier that morning as missing from the area, said Deputy Police Chief Mark Bruley.

Emergency responders pulled the boy from the pond and transported him to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale.