Authorities have identified the 14-year-old boy who drowned while swimming with friends at a lake northwest of Duluth.

David Beck, of Superior, Wis., was at Little Grand Lake on Tuesday evening with two other boys at a diving dock about 75 yards from shore when he went underwater, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.

The other boys yelled for help, and bystanders from the beach and in boats dove in the water looking for Beck, the Sheriff's Office said.

They located Beck unresponsive in 12 to 15 feet of water at the bottom of the lake, the Sheriff's Office added.

"Swimmer inexperience is believed to be the cause of the incident," a Sheriff's Office statement read.

Beck was hospitalized and died two days later, his family told authorities.