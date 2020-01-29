Police have arrested a teenage boy in connection with Sunday’s shooting of a 14-year-old girl outside a St. Paul liquor store.

He was charged Wednesday in Ramsey County District Court with felony assault, though his name and details of his case were not released because of his age.

Officers were dispatched to the area of S. Robert Street and Cesar Chavez Street around 4:15 p.m. Sunday, where they found a 14-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the abdomen near Christine Liquors.

The teenager was conscious when St. Paul Fire Department paramedics transported her to Regions. Four days later, she remains hospitalized in stable condition.

It’s unclear what circumstances led up to the gunfire.

At least 13 people have been shot — two fatally — in St. Paul so far this month, following the city’s deadliest year for gun violence.