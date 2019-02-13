A 12-year-old boy playing with friends inside a St. Paul home was hit by a wayward bullet from an altercation across the street over the weekend, police said.

The boy was taken to an area hospital, where doctors treated injuries from a bullet that tore through his left knee, according to a police report. The incident happened in the 500 block of Earl Street.

Police believe the shot was fired after a fight broke out between two groups, across the street in the parking lot of the Twins Market & Meat, 1055 E. 4th St.

The groups dispersed after gunfire broke out and before police arrived. No arrests had been announced as of Tuesday morning.

An investigation determined that the bullet traveled through two walls before striking the victim, who had been playing with other children about 6:42 p.m. Saturday. The other children alerted adults in the house, who called 911, police said.