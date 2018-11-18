A woman from Two Harbors was injured Saturday when the vehicle she was driving rolled because of large boulders in the roadway on Hwy. 61 in Silver Creek Township, the State Patrol said.
Sandra Jean Smith, 60, was driving a Honda Civic northbound at the Silver Cliff Tunnel just before 6:30 a.m. when large rocks from a rockslide caused the vehicle to roll, the patrol said. It was not immediately known when the rockslide occurred.
Smith was taken to Lake View Hospital in Two Harbors with non-life-threatening injuries.
