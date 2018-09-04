Weather delays — and more extremely, cancellations — are more common in some sports than others. MLB teams generally have a handful of games delayed or postponed by weather every season, for instance. And in those cases, fans get something approaching equivalent value for the ticket to the game they didn’t get to see.

Nebraska college football, however, might not deal with such things very often. But the Cornhuskers did Saturday, when lightning in Lincoln immediately after the start of the game forced the delay and eventual postponement of head coach Scott Frost’s debut against Akron.

Unable to agree on the logistics of moving the game to Sunday, the contest has instead been more or less canceled. There’s a chance it could be made up later in the season if one or both teams need a victory for a chance at bowl eligibility. But for now, no game.

If you had a ticket for the game that was never played (beyond the opening kickoff), the news is extra bad. Per ESPN.com’s story: “No refunds will be issued for game tickets, many of which were sold on the secondary market for well above face value as the scheduled opener was to mark the anticipated coaching debut at Nebraska of Scott Frost.”

Sorry, what now?

Isn’t a ticket basically a contract between the buyer and the seller? The buyer pays X amount of money and the seller supplies the agreed upon entertainment?

Nebraska AD Bill Moos released a statement that read, in part: “Regarding any potential additions or adjustments to the 2018 football schedule, we will explore and discuss those options in the coming weeks. In the meantime, fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets from last night’s game in the event a game were to be added later in the season.”

But if no game is added, it sure sounds like ticket holders are just out of luck (and money). That wouldn’t sit well with me if I had a ticket.