The Twins have completed one test and now prepare for another.

After winning two of three games in Cleveland, the Twins will start a two-game series with the New York Mets on Tuesday, opening a nine-game homestand that also includes four games against the Oakland Athletics and three against the New York Yankees. All three opponents are making their only appearance at Target Field this season.

Winning the Indians series helped slow down Cleveland’s momentum while providing the Twins some momentum for the homestand,

“It was a good series against a very good team,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said after Sunday’s 4-3 loss to the Indians, “and if we play like this going forward, I think we’re going to be OK.”

It would be better if the Twins knew if they had Byron Buxton and Eddie Rosario back in the lineup. Buxton was injured on Saturday when his face hit the ground after running in to make a diving catch of a sinking fly ball. The Twins plan to have an update on his condition Tuesday. The Twins are 6-11 when he doesn’t play.

Eddie Rosario, on the injured list because of a sprained left ankle, ran the bases before Sunday’s game and could be activated for Tuesday’s game. First baseman C.J. Cron, idled because of right thumb inflammation, ran the bases with Rosario and took grounders at first base. He also is eligible to be activated Tuesday.

Health will take on greater importance later in the week, as the Twins get a rematch with the Athletics, who took two of three games from the Twins two weeks ago in Oakland. The second of four Joe Mauer bobblehead giveaways is Friday, this one from his major league debut in 2004.

Then come the Yankees, who took two of three games from the Twins in New York in May. The Twins and Yankees entered Monday with the two best records in the American League.

La Velle E. Neal III