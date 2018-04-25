Strong sales of slender surgical tools and urology devices helped propel medical device maker Boston Scientific to double-digit percentage growth in both revenue and income during the first quarter of the year, according to figures unveiled Wednesday morning.

The manufacturer of surgical tools and permanently implanted heart devices also announced updated earnings guidance for the remainder of 2018 on Wednesday that predicts organic revenue growth of up to 7 percent for the year and adjusted earnings per share 15 cents higher than the prior year.

“With our increasingly diversified portfolio and resilience in a rapidly-evolving global landscape, we are excited about our outlook,” Boston Scientific chief executive Mike Mahoney said in an earnings news release. “Our consistently strong performance reflects our team’s ongoing dedication to patients and customers.”

In the first quarter of 2018, the company reported adjusted diluted net earnings of $455 million on $2.4 billion in revenue. Revenue was up 10 percent over the same quarter last year, beating Wall Street consensus estimates by about $39 million, while adjusted net income was up almost 15 percent.

Earnings per share in the quarter were 33 cents, coming in a penny above consensus estimates and four cents higher than the same quarter last year.

For the second quarter, the company estimates sales of up to $2.5 billion (up as much as 7 percent on an organic basis compared to last year) and adjusted EPS of 33 cents to 35 cents per share.

For 2018 as a whole, Boston Scientific announced updated guidance of up to $9.9 billion in revenue (also up to 7 percent organic growth) and adjusted EPS of $1.39. Both full-year figures were upward departures from previously announced guidance ranges.

Boston Scientific is based in Massachusetts, but is a major Minnesota employer, which thousands of employees in Maple Grove, Arden Hills and Plymouth.