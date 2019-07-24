Medical device maker Boston Scientific Corp. narrowly beat earnings per share consensus estimates for the second quarter, though Wall Street analysts had been predicting an EPS drop of three cents compared to the same quarter last year.

The company, which employs thousands of people in Minnesota to design and make products ranging from vascular stents to defibrillator batteries, reported 39 cents of earnings per share in the second quarter, down two cents from last year but within the company's guidance range. Analysts had predicted 38 cents of EPS for the second quarter, compared to 41 cents last year.

All told, Boston Scientific reported net income of $550 million on $2.63 billion in revenue for the second quarter of 2019. The revenue figure represented 6% organic growth, the company said, falling a hair below what Wall Street had been projecting. Adjusted net income was down 3% this quarter.

Sales of surgical and general medical products were up 7%, and cardiovascular device sales climbed 8%, while overall sales of devices to monitor the heart beat were up 2.8% in the quarter.