In a quarter of ups and downs, including a long-awaited product approval and a long-threatened product halt, medical device maker Boston Scientific inched its revenue guidance downward and revealed revenue and earnings figures that missed Wall Street consensus expectations.

Hours after announcing the long-awaited U.S. approval for its Lotus Edge transcatheter aortic valve, finally introducing a third TAVR valve to the U.S. market, Boston Scientific announced that it had 35 cents of earnings per share in the first quarter of the year. EPS missed analysts' targets by a penny, but was up two cents compared to the same quarter last year.

Boston Scientific has its worldwide headquarters in Massachusetts, but employs thousands of Minnesotans in Arden Hills and Maple Grove. The maker of heart devices and minimally invasive therapies reported first-quarter adjusted net income of $490 million on $2.5 billion in revenue, missing analysts' revenue expectations for the quarter despite growing organically by 6.3%.

"Our global team and differentiated portfolio enabled us to deliver good sales and earnings growth this quarter, despite some revenue softness compared to our estimates," Boston Scientific chief executive Mike Mahoney said in the announcement. "With our strong pipeline and category leadership strategy, we are confident in our top tier 2019 outlook and how we can help improve outcomes for patients around the world for years to come."

Boston Scientific narrowed its guidance for the remainder of 2019. Expectations for organic revenue growth are now in a range of 7% to 8% (the company said last quarter that it expected up to 8.5% growth), and adjusted full-year EPS guidance is in a range of $1.54 to $1.58 (previously the bottom EPS boundary was $1.53).

On April 16, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced that makers of transvaginal pelvic mesh products for the treatment of pelvic organ prolapse, including Boston Scientific, would have to stop selling the products in the U.S. over safety concerns from patients. The move affected two Boston Scientific devices.

"We are deeply disappointed by this decision and believe the inaccessibility of these products will severely limit treatment options for the 50% of women in the U.S. who will suffer from POP during their lives. We have been working with the FDA for many years to develop the clinical evidence necessary to keep these important treatment options available. Unfortunately, today's announcement by the FDA removes that possibility for the foreseeable future," Boston Scientific said in a statement.

Then on Monday, Boston Scientific announced that the FDA has granted U.S. marketing approval for its Lotus Edge transcatheter valve system for high-risk aortic stenosis patients.

Boston Scientific got the device approved in Europe back in 2016, but a series of problems have delayed U.S., approval, allowing California's Edwards Lifesciences and Minnesota's Medtronic to sell the only two versions of the device for years.

According to med-tech publication MD+DI, the Lotus Edge TAVR valve has drawn the interest of the medical and financial communities because it's designed to have both lower rates of leakage around the valve edges and less need for a permanent pacemaker implant post-procedure.

"Bringing the much-anticipated LOTUS Edge valve system to market allows us to provide patients who aren't good candidates for traditional surgery a safe and effective treatment alternative to restore proper function to their severely narrowed aortic valve," Kevin Ballinger, global president of interventional cardiology said in a statement. "This technology is a fundamental component of our expanding portfolio and demonstrates our continuing commitment to category leadership within the fast-growing Structural Heart treatment landscape."