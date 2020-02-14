The Boston Celtics on Thursday announced the organization will retire Kevin Garnett’s No. 5 next season.

The announcement occurred during the first timeout in Boston’s game against the Clippers, with Garnett’s former Boston coach, Doc Rivers, standing on the opposite sideline.

“I’m honored and thankful to have my number retired with the Celtics,” Garnett said in a statement. “I will always have immense respect and appreciation for ownership, Danny Ainge, Doc Rivers, my past teammates and Celtic Nation!”

Garnett was traded to the Celtics from the Timberwolves in 2007 in exchange for seven players, and helped Boston to an NBA championship during his first year with the team. He was named an All-Star in five of his six seasons with the Celtics, and 15 times in his career.

“Kevin gave everything he had to the Celtics in every practice, in every game, and his unique blend of energy, intelligence, and talent brought out the best in his teammates and coaches,” Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge said in a statement.

Garnett averaged 15.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 steals during his time in Boston. Garnett will be the 24th member of the Celtics organization to receive this honor.

Garnett was drafted fifth overall by the Wolves in 1995. He was the NBA’s MVP in 2004, after career-highs in points, rebounds, blocks and leading the league rebounds (13.9 per game). Minnesota won 58 games that season, eventually losing to the Lakers in the Western Conference Finals.

Following a stint with the Nets, Garnett returned to the Wolves during the 2014-15 season and retired in 2016.