Why not throw a bit of Gothic horror into your Valentine’s weekend plans? Borealis Dance offers its take on Edgar Allan Poe’s classic “The Tell-Tale Heart.” Led by artistic director Danielle Ricci, Borealis premiered its “Tell-Tale” back in 2015 for its gala at the Phoenix Theatre, re-creating Poe’s disturbing short story with a mix of spoken word and modern dance. The much larger Lab Theater gives the company an opportunity to fully imagine the work, even offering table seating for a perfectly terrifying date night. (7:30 p.m. Thu.-Sat., the Lab Theater, 700 N. 1st St., Mpls., $18, $30 VIP, 612-333-7977 or thelab theater.org.)
SHEILA REGAN
