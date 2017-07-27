WASHINGTON — The retail industry, led by Target Corp. and Best Buy Co., won a major victory Thursday when the White House and Congressional leaders announced that they have “set aside” a border adjustment tax that could have raised the price of imported products and parts by as much as 20 percent.

“While we have debated the pro-growth benefits of border adjustability, we appreciate that there are many unknowns associated with it and have decided to set this policy aside in order to advance tax reform,” House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch (R-Utah), and House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady (R-Texas) said in a joint statement.

The border adjustment was a major revenue source in the Republican Better Way tax reform plan. It forced companies to pay taxes on the full purchase price of imported items and not just on profits from those sales. It was supposed to fuel a made-in-America movement that produced jobs. But its potential impact on consumer prices and jobs in the import-heavy retail sector led to a relentless lobbying campaign that eventually succeeded.

Target CEO Brian Cornell testified before the House Ways and Means Committee in May and excoriated the tax as an intellectual exercise that has not been proven.

“Congress shouldn’t tell American families that their budgets are being wagered on an unproven and untested theory.” Cornell told the committee.

Since then, retailers whose inventory comes primarily from foreign suppliers have pushed to get the border adjustment tax out of the tax reform discussion. Thursday, they got their wish.

Target called the leaders’ joint statement a step forward for overall tax reform.

“We are especially relieved that they confirmed that the border adjustability tax provision is no longer a part of their plan,” a spokeswoman said in a statement to the Star Tribune. “Reforming our tax code will encourage greater investment, create more jobs and ensure American companies are more globally competitive. We stand ready to work with Congressional leaders to craft a plan to achieve meaningful tax reform that will benefit American families.”

Best Buy declined to comment on the announcement.

Republicans in Congress and the White House now face the task of finding an alternative source of revenue to fund cuts in the corporate income tax rate and other tax reform measures.