Nelson Cruz now has 385 home runs in his major league career, which dates back to the end of the 2005 season when he was called up by the Milwaukee Brewers. But Thursday night in Chicago was the first time the 39-year-old Twins designated hitter had three in one game.
They traveled a combined total of 1,336 feet -- just over a quarter of a mile -- during the Twins' 10-3 victory ovet the White Sox.
If you didn't see them, here they are.
If you did, watch them again here:
