"The Summer Demands," by Deborah Shapiro

This is a slow and sultry novel that feels like summer itself. Approaching her 40th birthday and dealing with a recent miscarriage, Emily inherits an abandoned summer camp, where she discovers a woman living in one of the cabins. The two women become closer and closer as the summer lingers. Shapiro creates a cinematic portrait of desire and ambition.

Sarah Cassavant, Subtext Books, St. Paul

