‘Northland’ by Porter Fox

An intriguing and adventurous journey across the U.S./Canada border that is full of travel exploration, history, current events, statistics and interesting locals that captures the cultural essence of being from the Northland. Fascinating look at the mostly unnoticed border of the United States.

JOE LORENTZEN, Barnes & Noble Calhoun Village

