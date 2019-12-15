‘Northland’ by Porter Fox
An intriguing and adventurous journey across the U.S./Canada border that is full of travel exploration, history, current events, statistics and interesting locals that captures the cultural essence of being from the Northland. Fascinating look at the mostly unnoticed border of the United States.
JOE LORENTZEN, Barnes & Noble Calhoun Village
Shelftalkers are recommendations from booksellers in the form of notes pinned up in bookstores. Send us one at books@startribune.com
