"The Friend," by Sigrid Nunez

A very elegant, moving work on loss and grief, writing, mentors, suicide, healing, and of course, the Friend — Apollo, literature's addition to the canon of books we love with dogs we love.

Lorrie Strauss, Next Chapter Bookstore, St. Paul

