"Farewell, Fred Voodoo," by Amy Wilentz. We mostly hear about Haiti when Mother Nature wreaks havoc. But it is a place with a long-honored and troubled history. Wilentz's first Haiti book, "Rainy Season," is also a great read.

Hans Weyandt, Milkweed Books

