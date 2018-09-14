"Farewell, Fred Voodoo," by Amy Wilentz. We mostly hear about Haiti when Mother Nature wreaks havoc. But it is a place with a long-honored and troubled history. Wilentz's first Haiti book, "Rainy Season," is also a great read.
Hans Weyandt, Milkweed Books
Shelftalkers are recommendations from booksellers. Send yours to books@startribune.com
