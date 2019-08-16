“Virgil Wander,” by Leif Enger

Do you ever miss small-town movie theaters? I worked at one, and I do. This book will give you back some of the indefinable moments — walking into that just-popped smell and handing your ticket to a pallid dude at the entrance to a dim wonderland of sprung seats and sometimes sticky floors, but that movie you’ll always remember — a romance set North ... of Duluth! (And kites?)

Louise Erdrich, Birchbark Books, Mpls.

