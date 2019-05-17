"The Great Alone," by Kristin Hannah

Sometimes a day belongs to a book. You don't know it when you wake up, but you pick up the book and eventually it becomes obvious that you aren't going to do ANYTHING but read it to its conclusion. Eat, maybe, but that's it. You will lose yourself in this one.

Prudence Johnson, Birchbark Books

