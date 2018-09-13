It is the eternal question: What restaurant makes the best Juicy Lucy in the Twin Cities?

Burger-loving Minnesotans could debate this topic forever (and yes, we know many of you spell it “Jucy Lucy”).

Now Bon Appetit has chimed in with its own rankings. The magazine recently sent the host of the “Alex Eats it All” video series to the Twin Cities to eat nine Juicy Lucys in nine hours. The video has been viewed almost 300,000 times on YouTube in less than a day.

Alex Delany, the magazine’s associate web editor, opens the well-crafted 17-minute video with a fun explanation of how a Juicy Lucy is constructed — you know, because the rest of the world doesn’t know these things.

He then does the smartest thing possible: Delany goes to local experts to help educate him further on the ways of the Juicy Lucy (including former Twins pitcher Glen Perkins and Minneapolis Twitter queen Liz Welle).

The good news: Delany doesn’t skip any of the restaurants that make up our Mount Rushmore of Juicy Lucys: Matt’s Bar, 5-8 Club, the Nook and Blue Door Pub. But beyond that, he does include a couple head-scratchers on the list.

So how does he rank them? Let’s just say there is controversy about No. 1. Controversy, I say! See for yourself:

And if you want to relive the Star Tribune's video debate that pitted Matt’s Bar vs. 5-8 Club, go here.