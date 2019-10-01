Bombas vs. Bombers

The Twins and Yankees battled to the wire for the major league home run crown, and both obliterated the old record in the process. In the end, the Twins hit one more to hold the record at 307.

Twins home runs

Nelson Cruz, DH 41

Max Kepler, OF 36

Miguel Sano, 3B 34

Eddie Rosario, LF 32

Mitch Garver, C 31

C.J. Cron, 1B 25

Jonathan Schoop, 2B 23

Jorge Polanco, SS 22

Marwin Gonzalez, OF-IF 15

Jason Castro, C 13

Byron Buxton, CF 10

Jake Cave, OF 8

Ehire Adrianza, IF 5

Luis Arraez, IF 4

Willians Astudillo, C-IF 4

Ryan LaMarre, OF 2

LaMonte Wade Jr., OF 2

Total 307

Yankees home runs

Gleyber Torres, IF 38

Gary Sanchez, C 34

Brett Gardner, OF 28

Aaron Judge, OF 27

D.J. LeMahieu, IF 26

Gio Urshela, 3B 21

Luke Voit, 1B 21

Didi Gregorius, SS 16

Edwin Encarnacion, DH 13

Mike Tauchman, OF 13

Mike Ford, 1B 12

Clint Frazier, OF 12

Aaron Hicks, OF 12

Cameron Maybin, OF 11

Austin Romine, C 8

Thairo Estrada, IF 3

Kyle Higashioka, C 3

Giancarlo Stanton, LF 3

Tyler Wade, IF 2

Greg Bird, 1B 1

Kendrys Morales, DH 1

Troy Tulowitzki, SS 1

Total 306