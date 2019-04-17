The University of St. Thomas has been shut down for the rest of the day as the campus security and St. Paul police investigate a bomb threat that was phoned into the school.

Two buildings on the campus off Summit Avenue were evacuated about 9:40 a.m. Wednesday after the threat targeting McNeely Hall was received. That building, which houses classrooms and offices for the university’s business school, and a nearby building where social work classes are held were cleared. Everybody was told to “stay clear from McNeely Hall and surrounding buildings until further notice,” the school said in an alert sent out over Twitter.

Classes campuswide were called off for the rest of the day and employees were sent home as authorities continued to search buildings, said school spokeswoman Vineeta Sawkar.

The school also advised parents coming to pick up students to go to McCarthy Gym west of Grand and Cretin avenues.

Children in a child care facility were not in danger, but were moved to a location across Summit Avenue as a precaution, Sawkar said.

St. Paul police spokesman Sgt. Mike Ernster confirmed the threat and said officers are on campus to “make sure everybody is safe.”

Neither police nor school officials have disclosed the nature of the threat.

This is a developing story. Check with Startribune.com for updates.