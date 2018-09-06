Walk a bog at dark

Lake Bemidji State Park, 7-9 p.m. Friday

• Luminaria will light the way along a half-mile boardwalk to Big Bog Lake. There, a naturalist will answer questions. The hike begins at the start of the boardwalk, a half-mile hike from the campground. (1-218-308-2300, mndnr.gov)

Candlelight boardwalk hike

Big Bog State Recreation Area, 8-9:30 p.m. Saturday

• Luminaria will light a mile-long boardwalk, which is fully accessible and family-friendly. Stop by the Ludlow Pond picnic shelter for hot drinks and snacks after the hike. (1-218-647-8592, mndnr.gov)

Collect prairie seeds

Fort Ridgely State Park, 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday

• The park wants help with hits annual prairie seed collection at the Upper Picnic Area. Following a brief orientation, participants will move to the prairie and collect and sort native seeds. No experience is necessary. Volunteers should wear gloves and footwear suited to working in uneven terrain and among tall grasses and plants. E-mail Scott.Kudelka@state.mn.us. (1-507-384-8890, mndnr.gov)

Crow-Hassan Park Reserve, – 1:30 p.m. Tuesday

• Collecting seeds will help park officials restore the prairie. Also, learn how to identify many of the plants. Volunteers increase the amount and diversity of seed planted annually in more 1,600 acres of restored prairie managed by Three Rivers. Volunteers must be at least 16 or be accompanied by an adult. To register, call 763-559-6700. ( threeriversparks.org

Learn to fish

Mille Lacs Kathio State Park

10:30 a.m.-noon Saturday

Poles, bait and instruction provided. Minnesota residents do not need a fishing license for this activity. (1-320-532-3269, mndnr.gov)

Archaeology and history festival

Whitewater State Park

Noon-3 p.m. Saturday

Guest presenters and other activities will take visitors back in time. Hike to the historic Elba Fire Tower or take a self-guided walk through a nearby pioneer cemetery. (1-507-312-2300, mndnr.gov)

Use bow and arrows

3-4:30 p.m. Sunday

Baker Near-Wilderness Settlement

Learn basics of shooting safely and accurately. Equipment provided. Call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation. (threeriversparks.org)