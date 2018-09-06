Walk a bog at dark
Lake Bemidji State Park, 7-9 p.m. Friday
• Luminaria will light the way along a half-mile boardwalk to Big Bog Lake. There, a naturalist will answer questions. The hike begins at the start of the boardwalk, a half-mile hike from the campground. (1-218-308-2300, mndnr.gov)
Candlelight boardwalk hike
Big Bog State Recreation Area, 8-9:30 p.m. Saturday
• Luminaria will light a mile-long boardwalk, which is fully accessible and family-friendly. Stop by the Ludlow Pond picnic shelter for hot drinks and snacks after the hike. (1-218-647-8592, mndnr.gov)
Collect prairie seeds
Fort Ridgely State Park, 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday
• The park wants help with hits annual prairie seed collection at the Upper Picnic Area. Following a brief orientation, participants will move to the prairie and collect and sort native seeds. No experience is necessary. Volunteers should wear gloves and footwear suited to working in uneven terrain and among tall grasses and plants. E-mail Scott.Kudelka@state.mn.us. (1-507-384-8890, mndnr.gov)
Crow-Hassan Park Reserve, 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Tuesday
Learn to fish
Mille Lacs Kathio State Park
10:30 a.m.-noon Saturday
Poles, bait and instruction provided. Minnesota residents do not need a fishing license for this activity. (1-320-532-3269, mndnr.gov)
Archaeology and history festival
Whitewater State Park
Noon-3 p.m. Saturday
Guest presenters and other activities will take visitors back in time. Hike to the historic Elba Fire Tower or take a self-guided walk through a nearby pioneer cemetery. (1-507-312-2300, mndnr.gov)
Use bow and arrows
3-4:30 p.m. Sunday
Baker Near-Wilderness Settlement
Learn basics of shooting safely and accurately. Equipment provided. Call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation. (threeriversparks.org)
