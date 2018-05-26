A body was recovered Friday from the Mississippi River in Inver Grove Heights, the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office said Friday night in a tweet.
No further information about the person was offered. The victim’s identity will be released by the Hennepin County medical examiner after an autopsy, the Sheriff’s Office said.
STAFF REPORT
