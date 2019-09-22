The body of a teenager reported missing many days ago while swimming with others in a western Minnesota river has been found, authorities said.

Thunder W. Brothersofall, 16, of Redwood Falls, was located about 6:10 p.m. Saturday in the north-flowing Redwood River, about a half-mile south of the County Road 101 Bridge in North Redwood, according to Redwood Falls police.

Three men in kayaks searching for Brothersofall made the discovery, police said.

The teen was last seen on Sept. 15 while swimming in the river near Ramsey Park late in the afternoon, when the current proved too strong.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine a cause of death and make the identification official.