The body of a teenager reported missing many days ago while swimming with others in a western Minnesota river has been found, authorities said.
Thunder W. Brothersofall, 16, of Redwood Falls, was located about 6:10 p.m. Saturday in the north-flowing Redwood River, about a half-mile south of the County Road 101 Bridge in North Redwood, according to Redwood Falls police.
Three men in kayaks searching for Brothersofall made the discovery, police said.
The teen was last seen on Sept. 15 while swimming in the river near Ramsey Park late in the afternoon, when the current proved too strong.
An autopsy is scheduled to determine a cause of death and make the identification official.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
The Adventures of Census Man, and other tales from the trenches of the 2020 count
We’re counting on you, Burnsville. The 2020 census is six months away. Soon, census takers will roam the nation in the largest peacetime mobilization in…
Local
Inheritance fight lays bare decades of tension in Jacobs family
The fight spilled into the open last week after lawyers for daughter Randi Jacobs won a temporary court order stopping her brother Mark and other siblings from conducting an estate sale at their parents' Lake Minnetonka home.
Local
Family child care is facing 'quiet crisis' in Minnesota
Parents of infants are struggling to find openings, as are families in rural Minnesota, where many veteran providers are closing and their young replacements last only a few years before burning out, child-care advocates said.
Local
Amid pressure for gun control, Republicans cite lagging enforcement of existing laws
Just hours before Margaret Flath’s husband shot and killed her in a domestic dispute two years ago, he had bonded out of jail in Wadena,…
Local
Boater's body found in water at lake dock in western Wisconsin
Emergency responders arrived to find the boat partly tied up to the dock, the lights still on and the motor running.