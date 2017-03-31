The body of a missing St. Cloud State University student was recovered from the Mississippi River Friday evening, authorities said.

The Stearns and Benton County sheriffs’ dive team recovered 21-year-old Jesse Dady’s body from 15 to 17 feet of water several hundred feet south of the Veteran’s Bridge, toward the west side of the river, the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The body of the Princeton, Minn., native has been transported to the Ramsey County medical examiners office for autopsy and official identification, the sheriff’s office said.

The family had contacted Crossmon Consulting, a private Minnesota company that provides underwater search services, to take over the search for Dady after law enforcement officers were unable to locate him.

At 3 p.m. Friday, Tom Crossmon notified the St. Cloud Police Department that he had found a body in the river. Police notified the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office and the dive team responded.

Divers entered the water at 6:14 p.m. and recovered the body seven minutes later, authorities said. Police have said they do not believe there was foul play.

Video surveillance footage from Saturday, the night Dady was reported missing, showed the college junior walking alone about 1:30 a.m. northbound on 5th Avenue N. and crossing 1st Street N. just east of 5th less than two blocks from the river.

