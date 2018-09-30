A body was found outside a residential hall at Bemidji State University, officials said Sunday.
School officials notified their campus community of the discovery and said there was no ongoing threat to safety.
A university spokesman said the school and Bemidji police would have more to say about the death later Sunday.
At 12 stories, Tamarack Hall sits just to the west of Lake Bemidji and houses 350 residents.
