A body was discovered Thursday morning in a creek in a federal wildlife refuge in Bloomington, police said.

Authorities were notified about 8:20 a.m. that a body was found facedown in the water in the Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge. It was first spotted by someone walking on a trail, according to emergency dispatch audio.

Bloomington police, the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and the Medical Examiner’s Office sent personnel to the scene south of E. American Boulevard and the refuge visitor center.

There is no immediate word on how long the body was in the water, the person’s identity or the circumstances surrounding the death.

The 14,000-acre refuge was established in 1976 and provides habitat for migratory waterfowl, fish and other wildlife species in an urban setting.

The refuge also offers environmental education, wildlife recreational opportunities and interpretive programming for visitors.

Map: A body was located in a creek in the Minnesota National Wildlife Refuge in Bloomington. Map: A body was located in a creek in the Minnesota National Wildlife Refuge in Bloomington.

Return to www.startribune.com for updates on this developing story.