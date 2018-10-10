The body found in an Austin, Texas, lake has been positively identified as that of a missing 25-year-old man from Minnesota.

According to local news reports, Travis County authorities confirmed that the body found on Monday afternoon in Lake Austin, a water reservoir on the Colorado River, was that of Christopher White.

White was last seen between 5 and 6 a.m. Saturday sitting and drinking with friends on a patio of the rented home he was staying at while attending the Austin City Limits music festival.

Kristen Dark, a spokeswoman with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office, said at a news conference this week that White told friends he wanted to go down by the property’s dock and that friends said he was intoxicated.

Austin authorities were alerted about a body found in the water just before 1 p.m. Monday.

White was originally from Colorado, but had been living in Minneapolis for the past four years.

“No one comes to Austin City Limits expecting tragedy,” Dark said this week. “Our hearts go out to [White’s family].”