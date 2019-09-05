A body believed to be that of a boater missing for several days was located Thursday morning in the Minnesota River near Belle Plaine, authorities said.

Searchers spotted the body about 7:40 a.m., roughly 500 feet from where 62-year-old Bruce Copenhaver’s boat was first seen by witnesses Saturday morning unoccupied and with the motor running, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s office said that positive identification and an official cause of death will be made by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office. No foul play is suspected.

Copenhaver, of Watertown, was alone while fishing on the river, something he was known to do, said Sheriff’s Capt. Jeff Swedin. A life jacket was in the small boat, the captain said.