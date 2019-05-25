Two bodies have been found, one in the St. Croix River and the other in a St. Paul lake.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said deputies recovered a man's body near the 9300 block of St. Croix Trail N. in Stillwater Township about 2 p.m. Friday.

The Sheriff's Office and the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's office are investigating.

A man's body was also recovered from Pickerel Lake on Saturday morning.

The Ramsey County Water Patrol recovered the body, which may have been in the water for several days, from the lake in Lilydale Regional Park just off the Mississippi River according to a report from WCCO-TV.

Officials have not released details or an identity in either case.