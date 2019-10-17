Bobby Bell arrived at the University of Minnesota after playing halfback and quarterback for a small, segregated high school in Shelby, North Carolina.

After joining the Gophers, Bell was switched to defensive end and went on to become a two-time All-America in football and one of the top players in Gophers football history.

Bell, one of the first African Americans to receive an athletic scholarship to play football for the Gophers, helped the Gophers win the national championship in 1960 and make two appearances in the Rose Bowl, while winning the Outland Trophy in 1962 as the nation's most outstanding interior lineman.

Gophers football coach Murray Warmath said Bell was "the greatest lineman I have ever seen."

Following his Gophers career, he was drafted by both the Minnesota Vikings of the NFL and the Kansas City Chiefs of AFL. He signed with the Chiefs and played for them from 1963-1974.

He was an AFL All-Star for six consecutive years and an NFL All-Star five times after the AFL merged with the NFL. He was named to the NFL All-Decade team for the 1970s and is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and College Football Hall of Fame.

In 1999, the Star Tribune named an 11-player all-time team for Gophers football. Bell was named to the team. The Star Tribune wrote, "Undersized even before the era of line-playing behemoths, Bell's quickness, upper-body strength and flat-out speed caused Butch Nash (an assistant Gophers football coach from 1947 to 1991, to make this sincere and overwhelming statement: 'He was the best football player we've ever had here.'"

BOBBY BELL

Class: 2006.

Sport: Football.

Teams: Gophers, Kansas City Chiefs.