Robert O. Naegele Jr., the first owner of the Minnesota Wild, died Thursday morning because of complications from cancer. He was 78.

Naegele was a former outdoor billboard advertising executive and former majority owner of Rollerblade Inc. He was the lead investor and chairman of Minnesota Sports and Entertainment, a group that brought an NHL franchise back to Minnesota.

The league announced the expansion franchise for St. Paul on June 25, 1997. The expansion fee was $80 million, and the Wild debuted in the 2000-01 season.

Naegele was majority owner until the NHL Board of Governors approved Craig Leipold's purchase of the team and its related entities on April 10, 2008.

"More than 20 years ago, Bob had a vision — to return NHL hockey to the Twin Cities and to ensure that the great fans in the State of Hockey would have a state-of-the-art arena in which to cheer for their beloved Wild," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. "He worked tirelessly, often in the face of long odds, to ensure that his dreams became reality."

Naegale won the NHL's Lester Patrick award for service to hockey in the U.S. in 2008.

Naegele and Wild owner Craig Leipold during a news conference in 2008.

"The Minnesota Wild was never about him," his son, Bob Naegele III said in a team release announcing the death. "Mom and Pop were happily on the beach in Florida enjoying the start of retirement in 1997 when the opportunity arose to bring an NHL franchise back to Minnesota. When Gary Bettman said, 'We love your market and your investor group, we never wanted to leave Minnesota, but I need one person I can call when I need to get decisions made,' Pop stepped forward and said, 'OK, I will do it.' From day one, for him, it was all about the fans and the amazing Minnesota hockey heritage. It is a testament for how he lived his life.

In that same release, Leipold said: "From the first time that I met Bob, when we were both introduced as new NHL owners that summer of '97, I was impressed by his passion for the game and his love of his home state. A piece of his heart and soul will remain forever as a part of the Wild. We will honor that."

Naegele was a goalie for Minnetonka High School and graduated from Dartmouth College in 1961. His father, Robert Naegele Sr., founded Naegele Outdoor Advertising in 1935, specializing in billboard signs.

Naegele Jr. became majority owner of Rollerblade Inc. in 1985 before selling his shares in the 1990s for combined $202 million. According to Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal, the Naegeles sent Rollerblade employees $1.5 million in bonus checks at Christmas, 1995.

Naegele died at his Edina home, surrounded by family members, the team said in a release. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Ellis, and four children: Bob II, Jennifer, Jill and Trisha.