Bob Dunbar, who was born in Nova Scotia, is one of the greats in American and Canadian curling.

Dunbar was introduced to curling after he moved to Winnipeg in the late 1870s. In the early curling days, the game was played according to Scottish rules and regulations. Dunbar was credited with introducing the running, or knockout, game.

In 1901, Dunbar moved to St. Paul before moving to Eveleth, where he spent the last 20 years of his life. He was a member of nine teams that won Minnesota state curling titles.

In 1937, a newspaper story about his career said he won trophies "too numerous to mention."

BOB DUNBAR

Class: 1958.

Sport: Curling.

Teams: Teams in Eveleth and St. Paul.