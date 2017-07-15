Gallery: Nick Bruce caught the attention of his BMX colleagues as he launched out of the quarter pipe during his first run in the X Games BMX park finals Saturday.

Gallery: The underside of Pat Casey's BMX bike as he competed in the BMX park finals Saturday.

Gallery: Logan Martin and his bike parted ways during a flip attempt in the finals of X Games BMX park Saturday afternoon.

Gallery: Danile Dhers cast a shadow in the corner of the bowl as he competed in the X Games BMX park finals Saturday.

Gallery: Kevin Peraza in his second run in the BMX park finals Saturday. He won gold in the event.

Gallery: Fans watched as Logan Martin launched a 540 flair out the bowl during the X Games BMX park finals Saturday. He silvered in the event.

Gallery: Kevin Peraza gestured to fans after his gold-medal winning first run in the X Games BMX park finals Saturday.

Gallery: Mike Varga rode his bike down the viking ship feature during his first run in the BMX park finals Saturday.

Skateboarder Bob Burnquist’s legendary X Games career ended in Minneapolis.

Burnquist, the 40-year-old pioneer who is the only athlete to have competed in every summer X Games so far, announced Saturday his final run in the Big Air event would be his last.

“This was my last one, 2017,” Burnquist said over the U.S. Bank Stadium loudspeakers. “I appreciate everyone. I’m glad it ended here in Minneapolis. I’ll keep skating. Obviously, it’s not retirement. There’s no such thing.”

Congratulations on an absolutely amazing #XGames career, Bob Burnquist! pic.twitter.com/WkuIYEFc2R — X Games (@XGames) July 15, 2017

Burnquist did not medal in two events, Big Air and Vert, in Minneapolis, but he walks away with the most medals (30) in X Games history. His 14 gold medals rank second across all disciplines along with BMX legends Jamie Bestwick and Dave Mirra.

Morgan Wade and Bob Burnquist competing in Skateboard / BMX Big Air Doubles Final during X Games Austin 2015

The Brazilian will likely remain a factor for X Games competitors even though he won’t be competing anymore. Burnquist hosts skaters from around the world at his home in California, where he built a replica of the 365-foot MegaRamp for practice.

Burnquist spoke with the Star Tribune before his final X Games and shared a little about his secret for longevity.

– I’ve been blessed, I guess would be the answer.”